Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Given Equal Weight Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their equal weight rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $62.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

BMY has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Securities raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $73.81.

Shares of NYSE:BMY traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $64.45. The stock had a trading volume of 562,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,382,982. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $54.07 and a 1 year high of $67.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.76 and its 200-day moving average is $62.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -585.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 27.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 41.79%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total transaction of $1,555,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 528,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,902,556. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Davidson Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.5% during the first quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 173,063 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,925,000 after purchasing an additional 5,876 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.6% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 62,396 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,939,000 after purchasing an additional 2,751 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 964.9% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,855 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 3,493 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 22.7% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 338,803 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,389,000 after purchasing an additional 62,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.3% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 92,701 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,975,000 after acquiring an additional 7,864 shares in the last quarter. 72.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

