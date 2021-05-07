BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Cuts Stake in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its stake in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,975 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Chemed were worth $31,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Chemed during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Chemed during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Chemed by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in Chemed by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Chemed by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.37, for a total value of $1,432,110.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 140,497 shares in the company, valued at $67,069,052.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

CHE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $496.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Chemed from $600.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Shares of Chemed stock traded up $9.03 on Friday, hitting $492.37. 975 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,468. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.55. Chemed Co. has a 52 week low of $417.41 and a 52 week high of $560.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $467.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $489.44.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $4.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.24. Chemed had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 38.13%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chemed Co. will post 17.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.75%.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

