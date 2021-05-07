BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 14,158 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 407,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,158 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $55,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PG. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $349,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 751,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,586,000 after purchasing an additional 143,163 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 77,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,722,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 17,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 43,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the period. 63.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PG traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $135.59. 181,783 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,282,986. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $111.25 and a twelve month high of $146.92. The stock has a market cap of $331.96 billion, a PE ratio of 25.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The business had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.97%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PG shares. Independent Research raised shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.93.

In related news, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 12,872 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.47, for a total value of $1,743,769.84. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 1,000,000 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.65, for a total transaction of $134,650,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $725,763.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,279,873 shares of company stock valued at $306,134,932. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

