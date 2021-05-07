Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $33.28 Million

Equities analysts expect Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) to post $33.28 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Broadmark Realty Capital’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $33.86 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $32.70 million. Broadmark Realty Capital posted sales of $31.77 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Broadmark Realty Capital will report full year sales of $143.32 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $139.60 million to $147.04 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $167.87 million, with estimates ranging from $156.90 million to $178.83 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Broadmark Realty Capital.

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. Broadmark Realty Capital had a net margin of 52.94% and a return on equity of 5.64%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Broadmark Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. BTIG Research started coverage on Broadmark Realty Capital in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Broadmark Realty Capital by 12.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 739,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,287,000 after acquiring an additional 84,497 shares during the last quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC purchased a new position in Broadmark Realty Capital in the 4th quarter worth $2,026,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Broadmark Realty Capital by 85.9% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 31,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 14,600 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Broadmark Realty Capital by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 128,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after buying an additional 7,170 shares during the period. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $292,000. 53.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BRMK traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $10.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 819,656. Broadmark Realty Capital has a 12 month low of $7.11 and a 12 month high of $11.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.45.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.87%.

Broadmark Realty Capital Company Profile

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term and first deed of trust loans to fund the construction, development, and investment in residential or commercial properties in the United States. It also provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the construction and development, investment in residential or commercial properties.

