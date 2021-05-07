Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.50.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BNL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a report on Sunday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $19.00 target price (down from $20.00) on shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 1.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 13,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease in the first quarter worth $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Broadstone Net Lease during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. 61.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BNL traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.26. 943,077 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 558,337. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.41. Broadstone Net Lease has a 52-week low of $15.90 and a 52-week high of $20.68.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. On average, research analysts predict that Broadstone Net Lease will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This is an increase from Broadstone Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%.

Broadstone Net Lease Company Profile

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

