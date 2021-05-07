Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Broadwind Energy is a precision manufacturer of structures, equipment & components for clean tech and other specialized applications. Their most significant presence is within the U.S. wind energy industry, although they have diversified into other industrial markets in order to improve their capacity utilization and reduce their exposure to uncertainty related to favorable governmental policies currently supporting the U.S. wind energy industry. Within the U.S. wind energy industry, they provide products primarily to wind turbine manufacturers. Outside of the wind energy market, they provide precision gearing and specialty weldments to a broad range of industrial customers for oil and gas, mining, steel and other industrial applications. “

BWEN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Broadwind from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Broadwind from $4.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Broadwind has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $6.63.

Broadwind stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.78. The company had a trading volume of 11,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 718,321. Broadwind has a fifty-two week low of $1.56 and a fifty-two week high of $12.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $81.87 million, a P/E ratio of -79.32 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.26.

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). Broadwind had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.77%. The firm had revenue of $40.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.03 million. Research analysts forecast that Broadwind will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Broadwind news, Director Stephanie K. Kushner sold 17,500 shares of Broadwind stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total value of $85,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 478,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,342,376.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BWEN. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Broadwind by 6.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Broadwind during the fourth quarter valued at about $128,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadwind during the fourth quarter valued at about $525,000. THB Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Broadwind during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,695,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Broadwind during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,263,000. 40.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Broadwind

Broadwind, Inc manufactures and sells structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to various industrial markets; and steel towers and adapters primarily to wind turbine manufacturers.

