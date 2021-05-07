Brokerages Anticipate CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) Will Post Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) will report earnings per share of $0.45 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for CommScope’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.51 and the lowest is $0.42. CommScope posted earnings per share of $0.32 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that CommScope will report full year earnings of $1.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $2.05. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.03 to $2.35. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover CommScope.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. CommScope had a positive return on equity of 51.48% and a negative net margin of 12.02%. CommScope’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of CommScope from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised CommScope from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $14.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet raised CommScope from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upgraded CommScope from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CommScope currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.92.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CommScope by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 97,056 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 13,824 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CommScope during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of CommScope by 20.3% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 465,781 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,192,000 after purchasing an additional 78,708 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of CommScope by 155.0% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 45,959 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 27,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of CommScope by 2,663.2% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 67,975 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 65,515 shares in the last quarter. 95.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COMM opened at $17.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.93. CommScope has a fifty-two week low of $7.56 and a fifty-two week high of $17.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.74.

CommScope Company Profile

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Home Networks (Home), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), and Venue and Campus Networks (VCN).The Broadband segment provides a converged cable access platform, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.

