Brokerages Anticipate ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) to Post -$0.16 EPS

Equities analysts expect ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) to report earnings per share of ($0.16) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for ViewRay’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.16) and the lowest is ($0.18). ViewRay posted earnings of ($0.18) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that ViewRay will report full-year earnings of ($0.67) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.62). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.85) to ($0.45). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover ViewRay.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). ViewRay had a negative net margin of 166.74% and a negative return on equity of 63.41%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of ViewRay from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. BTIG Research raised shares of ViewRay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of ViewRay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.50.

Shares of ViewRay stock traded up $0.48 on Friday, reaching $5.26. 106,627 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,884,786. ViewRay has a 52 week low of $1.65 and a 52 week high of $7.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.47 and a 200 day moving average of $4.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $850.75 million, a PE ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.90 and a quick ratio of 3.19.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRAY. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in ViewRay in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in ViewRay in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in ViewRay in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in ViewRay by 259.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 16,559 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ViewRay by 80.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 11,028 shares during the period. 83.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets radiation therapy systems. The company offers MRIdian, a magnetic resonance image guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients. Its MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery, and proprietary software to see the soft tissues, shape the dose to accommodate for changes in anatomy, and strike the target using real-time targeting throughout the treatment.

