Brokerages Expect JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $47.97 Million

Equities analysts expect JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) to announce $47.97 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for JFrog’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $47.00 million and the highest is $49.50 million. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that JFrog will report full-year sales of $202.12 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $200.00 million to $204.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $264.49 million, with estimates ranging from $255.00 million to $273.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for JFrog.

Get JFrog alerts:

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $45.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.77 million. The business’s revenue was up 37.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of JFrog from $75.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on JFrog from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. KeyCorp raised their price target on JFrog from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Summit Insights upgraded JFrog from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on JFrog in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. JFrog currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.30.

In related news, major shareholder Israel V. Limited Partne Gemini sold 160,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.77, for a total transaction of $10,523,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Israel V. Limited Partne Gemini sold 76,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.20, for a total value of $5,229,780.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 633,366 shares of company stock valued at $42,043,581.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in JFrog by 721.8% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,641,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320,401 shares in the last quarter. Ashe Capital Management LP raised its position in JFrog by 3,286.2% during the 4th quarter. Ashe Capital Management LP now owns 2,032,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,720,000 after buying an additional 1,972,755 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in JFrog during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,985,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in JFrog by 137.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 980,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,599,000 after buying an additional 567,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in JFrog by 131.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 557,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,023,000 after buying an additional 317,053 shares during the last quarter. 22.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FROG stock traded down $6.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.91. 4,960,110 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,173,422. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.82. JFrog has a 12-month low of $34.80 and a 12-month high of $95.20.

About JFrog

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

Read More: Cash Asset Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on JFrog (FROG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for JFrog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JFrog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.