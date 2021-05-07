Brokerages Expect Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) to Post $0.59 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) to post $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Meritor’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.51 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.66. Meritor posted earnings per share of ($0.47) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 225.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Meritor will report full year earnings of $2.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.28 to $2.30. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $4.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Meritor.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Meritor had a return on equity of 19.93% and a net margin of 8.02%. The business had revenue of $983.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $944.57 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MTOR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Meritor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. TheStreet downgraded Meritor from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Meritor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Meritor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

Shares of NYSE:MTOR traded up $0.50 on Friday, reaching $27.34. The company had a trading volume of 8,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,735. Meritor has a 52-week low of $15.72 and a 52-week high of $33.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 2.19.

In other Meritor news, CEO Jeffrey A. Craig sold 199,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total transaction of $6,354,308.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,227,113.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ivor J. Evans sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total value of $3,224,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTOR. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meritor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $349,000. Burney Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Meritor by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 204,048 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,272,000 after buying an additional 30,773 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meritor by 72.2% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 584,919 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $16,325,000 after buying an additional 245,148 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meritor by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 15,305 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 2,412 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meritor by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,770 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 4,257 shares during the period. 95.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meritor

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket and Industrial.

