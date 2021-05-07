Brokerages Expect Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) will report $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for ZIX’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.14 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.15. ZIX posted earnings of $0.15 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that ZIX will report full year earnings of $0.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover ZIX.

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. ZIX had a negative net margin of 3.64% and a positive return on equity of 63.79%.

ZIXI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut ZIX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of ZIX in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stephens assumed coverage on ZIX in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of ZIX in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.70.

In other news, Director Taher Elgamal sold 25,000 shares of ZIX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.76, for a total transaction of $194,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,837 shares in the company, valued at $635,055.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 20.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ZIX during the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Skylands Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ZIX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in ZIX during the first quarter worth about $85,000. Simmons Bank bought a new position in shares of ZIX in the 4th quarter worth $95,000. Finally, F3Logic LLC bought a new position in ZIX in the first quarter valued at $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZIXI stock opened at $7.13 on Tuesday. ZIX has a 52 week low of $5.07 and a 52 week high of $10.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $406.82 million, a PE ratio of -22.77, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.56 and its 200-day moving average is $7.87.

About ZIX

Zix Corporation provides solutions for email encryption, data loss prevention, threat protection, unified archiving, and cloud data backup in the United States, Israel, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Switzerland. The company offers Advanced Email Threat Protection, a cloud-based service that defends organizations from zero-day malware, ransomware, phishing, CEO fraud, W-2 phishing attacks, spams, and viruses in email; and Information Archive, a cloud-based email retention solution that enables user retrieval, compliance, and e-discovery.

