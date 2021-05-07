Brokerages Set Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) Target Price at $15.17

Shares of Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.17.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AQST. Zacks Investment Research raised Aquestive Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 29th.

In other news, insider Alexander Mark Schobel sold 23,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total transaction of $158,355.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 860,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,808,105. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 42.58% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AQST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 4,446 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 236.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 181,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 127,202 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 1,035.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 642,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,121,000 after acquiring an additional 586,243 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $191,000. 59.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aquestive Therapeutics stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.41. The stock had a trading volume of 11,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 886,498. Aquestive Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.46 and a fifty-two week high of $9.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.88 million, a PE ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 3.77.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.02. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aquestive Therapeutics will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery.

