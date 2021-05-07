Brokerages Set Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Target Price at $260.65

Posted by on May 7th, 2021

Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, ten have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $265.27.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Cigna from $258.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $273.00 target price on shares of Cigna in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Cigna from $229.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Truist boosted their target price on Cigna from $260.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

Shares of NYSE CI traded up $2.36 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $259.29. 29,576 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,791,556. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. Cigna has a 12-month low of $158.84 and a 12-month high of $259.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $246.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $218.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The health services provider reported $4.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.39 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $40.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.27 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 3.38%. Cigna’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.69 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cigna will post 18.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.46%.

In other Cigna news, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth sold 5,144 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.98, for a total transaction of $1,054,417.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,701,401. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 2,527 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total value of $536,658.99. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,933,344.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 235,144 shares of company stock valued at $58,148,450. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cigna by 12.3% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 17,762 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,293,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cigna in the first quarter worth about $162,000. Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in Cigna by 1.0% in the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 6,807,983 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,800,067,000 after purchasing an additional 68,650 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Cigna by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 23,856 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,766,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cigna during the 1st quarter worth about $216,000. 87.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

See Also: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Analyst Recommendations for Cigna (NYSE:CI)

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit