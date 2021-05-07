Brokerages Set Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Target Price at $260.65

Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, ten have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $265.27.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Cigna from $258.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $273.00 target price on shares of Cigna in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Cigna from $229.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Truist boosted their target price on Cigna from $260.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

Shares of NYSE CI traded up $2.36 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $259.29. 29,576 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,791,556. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. Cigna has a 12-month low of $158.84 and a 12-month high of $259.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $246.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $218.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The health services provider reported $4.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.39 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $40.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.27 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 3.38%. Cigna’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.69 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cigna will post 18.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.46%.

In other Cigna news, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth sold 5,144 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.98, for a total transaction of $1,054,417.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,701,401. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 2,527 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total value of $536,658.99. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,933,344.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 235,144 shares of company stock valued at $58,148,450. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cigna by 12.3% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 17,762 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,293,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cigna in the first quarter worth about $162,000. Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in Cigna by 1.0% in the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 6,807,983 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,800,067,000 after purchasing an additional 68,650 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Cigna by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 23,856 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,766,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cigna during the 1st quarter worth about $216,000. 87.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

