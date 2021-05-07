Brokerages Set Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) Target Price at $111.60

Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $115.40.

CIGI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities upped their target price on Colliers International Group from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Colliers International Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Colliers International Group in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Colliers International Group in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of CIGI stock traded up $1.11 on Tuesday, hitting $115.09. 1,745 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,370. The company has a 50 day moving average of $104.27 and a 200 day moving average of $93.43. The stock has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.60 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Colliers International Group has a 12 month low of $40.78 and a 12 month high of $120.30.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $1.01. The firm had revenue of $774.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $690.37 million. Colliers International Group had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Colliers International Group will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 147,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,129,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Colliers International Group by 8.2% during the first quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 7,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Colliers International Group in the first quarter valued at $101,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Colliers International Group by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addenda Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Colliers International Group by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 47,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the period. 69.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Colliers International Group Company Profile

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sales brokerage services, which include purchases and sales, debt placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and lease brokerage services comprising landlord and tenant representation services.

