Brokerages Set Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Target Price at $199.00

Shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-five ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $199.00.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FIVE. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Five Below from $209.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Five Below from $202.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Five Below from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Five Below from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Five Below from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th.

In other news, CMO Michael Romanko sold 2,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.01, for a total transaction of $473,289.27. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 12,529 shares in the company, valued at $2,443,280.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Catherine Elizabeth Buggeln sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.28, for a total value of $1,068,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,288,229.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,006 shares of company stock valued at $3,360,898. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Five Below during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Five Below during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Five Below by 63.3% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 405 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Five Below during the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Five Below by 401.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 527 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $192.36 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $196.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.42. Five Below has a twelve month low of $81.11 and a twelve month high of $205.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a PE ratio of 98.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.19.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.09. Five Below had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The firm had revenue of $858.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Five Below will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

