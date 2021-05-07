Brokerages Set International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) Target Price at $18.28

Shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.28.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IGT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on International Game Technology from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Argus upgraded shares of International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Macquarie raised their price target on shares of International Game Technology from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Truist raised International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Game Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Game Technology during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of International Game Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in International Game Technology by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in International Game Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $188,000.

NYSE IGT opened at $17.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 2.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.01. International Game Technology has a one year low of $5.57 and a one year high of $20.30.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($1.22). International Game Technology had a negative net margin of 21.60% and a positive return on equity of 0.59%. The company had revenue of $885.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $943.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that International Game Technology will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

International Game Technology Company Profile

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Global Lottery and Global Gaming. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.

