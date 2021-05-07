Brokerages Set Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Target Price at $319.50

Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $324.14.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PH shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $331.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Argus upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday.

Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $316.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.58, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $316.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $281.03. Parker-Hannifin has a 52 week low of $140.01 and a 52 week high of $323.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.33. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 22.77% and a net margin of 8.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin will post 12.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. This is a boost from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.62%.

In related news, Director Linda S. Harty sold 7,719 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.69, for a total value of $2,405,935.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew M. Weeks sold 3,996 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.72, for a total value of $1,249,629.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,144,321.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,218 shares of company stock worth $4,115,561 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PH. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 310,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,324,000 after buying an additional 43,094 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 100,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,358,000 after purchasing an additional 4,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 334,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,700,000 after purchasing an additional 112,470 shares in the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

