Brokerages Set Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) Price Target at $42.63

Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.44.

PSNL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Personalis from $27.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Personalis in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Personalis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Personalis from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Personalis from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

In other news, CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 2,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.73, for a total value of $65,381.58. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 167,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,485,908.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Richard Chen sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total transaction of $1,027,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,094 shares in the company, valued at $1,595,194.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 46,943 shares of company stock worth $1,232,951. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Personalis during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Personalis during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Personalis by 171.2% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Personalis during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Personalis during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. 65.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PSNL opened at $21.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $941.93 million, a P/E ratio of -20.30 and a beta of 1.71. Personalis has a 1-year low of $9.69 and a 1-year high of $53.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.39.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.08. Personalis had a negative net margin of 45.13% and a negative return on equity of 27.53%. Equities research analysts forecast that Personalis will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Personalis Company Profile

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies. It offers NeXT Platform, which provides data for cancer therapy development, personalized therapies, therapy selection, and diagnostics.

