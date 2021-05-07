Brokerages Set PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) PT at $43.13

Shares of PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.29.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PRO shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on PROS from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised PROS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 3rd.

In related news, Director Timothy V. Williams sold 2,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.72, for a total transaction of $105,190.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 116,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,080,176.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in PROS by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 166,275 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,368,000 after buying an additional 11,602 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in PROS in the 4th quarter valued at $35,731,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in PROS in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in PROS in the 4th quarter valued at $312,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in PROS by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 130,656 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,633,000 after buying an additional 38,420 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE PRO opened at $40.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.93 and a beta of 1.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.54. PROS has a 52 week low of $24.55 and a 52 week high of $51.83.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $61.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.21 million. PROS had a negative return on equity of 38.36% and a negative net margin of 29.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PROS will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

PROS Company Profile

PROS Holdings, Inc provides solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy worldwide. The company offers PROS Smart CPQ, a tool for sales teams and partners to respond to customer quotes; and PROS Opportunity Detection that increases sales effectiveness and productivity by uncovering sales opportunities in existing accounts for sales teams.

