Brokers Issue Forecasts for Evolent Health, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:EVH)

Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Evolent Health in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst S. Halper forecasts that the technology company will earn ($0.19) per share for the year.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EVH. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Evolent Health in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Evolent Health from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evolent Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Evolent Health from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.73.

Shares of NYSE EVH opened at $19.46 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.55 and a 200-day moving average of $17.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 2.40. Evolent Health has a fifty-two week low of $5.22 and a fifty-two week high of $22.35.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.09. Evolent Health had a negative return on equity of 4.40% and a negative net margin of 52.35%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EVH. BOKF NA increased its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 5.1% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 11,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Evolent Health by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 17,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Evolent Health by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 55,605 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its stake in Evolent Health by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 27,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Evolent Health by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 45,645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Evolent Health news, General Counsel Jonathan Weinberg sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total value of $427,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Steve Tutewohl sold 19,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.48, for a total transaction of $414,456.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Services and True Health. The Services segment provides value-based care services that include Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows and engages patients; population health performance that delivers patient-centric cost effective care; and delivery network alignments.

