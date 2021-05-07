Brokers Issue Forecasts for United Rentals, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:URI)

United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) – Analysts at Oppenheimer raised their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for United Rentals in a research report issued on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst S. Schneeberger now expects that the construction company will post earnings of $6.22 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $5.84. Oppenheimer currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on URI. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $265.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $246.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Argus lifted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $280.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $265.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $278.07.

Shares of United Rentals stock opened at $342.58 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $323.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $264.66. The company has a market cap of $24.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.15, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. United Rentals has a 1 year low of $105.26 and a 1 year high of $342.96.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 34.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.35 earnings per share.

In other United Rentals news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,692 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.37, for a total transaction of $531,914.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,934,048.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of URI. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 2.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,381 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the third quarter valued at approximately $381,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, F&V Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 32,135 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,452,000 after purchasing an additional 7,195 shares in the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

