Brokers Offer Predictions for Sealed Air Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:SEE)

Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) – Research analysts at KeyCorp boosted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sealed Air in a report released on Tuesday, May 4th. KeyCorp analyst A. Josephson now expects that the industrial products company will earn $4.08 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.40.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. UBS Group reissued an “in-line” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Friday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Sealed Air from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Sealed Air from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.69.

SEE remained flat at $$56.80 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,234,318. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.95. The company has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.43. Sealed Air has a fifty-two week low of $27.05 and a fifty-two week high of $57.28.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.57% and a negative return on equity of 453.43%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.70%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SEE. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 76,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,497,000 after acquiring an additional 17,104 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 377.6% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 42,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 33,352 shares in the last quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 1.0% during the first quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 337,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,470,000 after acquiring an additional 3,239 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 500,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,925,000 after acquiring an additional 29,065 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, automate processes, and optimize total cost for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

