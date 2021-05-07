Brokers Set Expectations for Cognizant Technology Solutions Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) – Investment analysts at William Blair decreased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 6th. William Blair analyst M. Nolan now expects that the information technology service provider will earn $0.95 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.97. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Cognizant Technology Solutions’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.02 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.96 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.14 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.39 EPS.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

CTSH has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Societe Generale lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.71.

Shares of CTSH stock opened at $75.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.82, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.79. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 1 year low of $47.39 and a 1 year high of $82.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.06%.

In related news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total transaction of $36,949.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,456,899.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 87.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

Featured Article: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.