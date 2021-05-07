Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brookfield Business Partners L.P own and operate business services and industrial operations. Brookfield Business Partners L.P is based in Hamiltom, Bermuda. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on BBU. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Brookfield Business Partners from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.71.

Shares of NYSE:BBU traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $46.81. 51,060 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,386. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Brookfield Business Partners has a 1 year low of $24.82 and a 1 year high of $47.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.59 and a beta of 1.65.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $1.89. Brookfield Business Partners had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 1.66%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Brookfield Business Partners will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.65%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BBU. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 1,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 761.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Guardian Capital Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 15,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

