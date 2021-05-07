Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) Announces Earnings Results

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.60), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 0.47% and a net margin of 1.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

BIP traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 356,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,014. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 52 week low of $37.41 and a 52 week high of $55.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.93 and its 200-day moving average is $51.45. The firm has a market cap of $15.80 billion, a PE ratio of -198.22 and a beta of 0.83.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BIP. TD Securities upped their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James set a $65.00 price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.27.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The Utilities segment operates approximately 4,200 kilometers (km) of natural gas pipelines; 2,000 km of electricity transmission lines; and 6.9 million electricity and natural gas connections, as well as 1.5 million installed smart meters; and 330,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

