Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC Has $8.19 Million Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,720 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 5.8% of Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $8,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Microsoft by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 1,780 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Microsoft by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 8,996 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,001,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,101 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,560,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,951 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,324,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 16,152 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,808,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $249.73 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $175.68 and a 12-month high of $263.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $248.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The company had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MSFT. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $269.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $286.80.

In other Microsoft news, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $236.80 per share, with a total value of $1,018,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,190,156.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

