Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Price Target Increased to $135.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) had its price target raised by B. Riley from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Truist upped their price target on Brunswick from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Brunswick from a c+ rating to a b+ rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $99.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Brunswick from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Brunswick from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $111.29.

BC traded up $0.52 during trading on Thursday, hitting $115.71. 13,027 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 696,157. Brunswick has a fifty-two week low of $42.78 and a fifty-two week high of $115.35. The stock has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.73 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $101.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Brunswick had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 27.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Brunswick will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be paid a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th. This is an increase from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Brunswick’s payout ratio is currently 24.94%.

In related news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.72, for a total transaction of $321,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BC. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Brunswick during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Brunswick by 2,114.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in Brunswick in the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Brunswick in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Brunswick during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. 95.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

