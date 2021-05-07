Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Price Target Raised to $122.00 at Raymond James

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) had its price objective upped by Raymond James from $109.00 to $122.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BC. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Brunswick from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Brunswick from a c+ rating to a b+ rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Brunswick from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Brunswick currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $111.29.

Get Brunswick alerts:

Shares of BC stock traded up $0.23 on Thursday, hitting $115.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 696,157. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Brunswick has a fifty-two week low of $42.78 and a fifty-two week high of $115.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $101.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.73 and a beta of 1.95.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Brunswick had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 27.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. Analysts predict that Brunswick will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be given a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th. This is a positive change from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Brunswick’s payout ratio is 24.94%.

In other news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.72, for a total transaction of $321,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the first quarter valued at approximately $444,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its stake in shares of Brunswick by 18.6% during the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the first quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Finally, Fernwood Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the first quarter valued at approximately $248,000. 95.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

Read More: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.