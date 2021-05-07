BTIG Research Raises Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) Price Target to $67.00

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) had its target price increased by analysts at BTIG Research from $57.00 to $67.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 28.85% from the company’s previous close.
Several other analysts have also commented on BLDR. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Truist increased their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.29.
NASDAQ BLDR opened at $52.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a PE ratio of 28.57 and a beta of 2.65. Builders FirstSource has a 12 month low of $14.29 and a 12 month high of $52.91.
In other news, insider Jami Lynn Coulter sold 5,000 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total transaction of $222,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,014,760.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy D. Johnson sold 10,000 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total value of $443,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $684,405.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLDR. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 9,411.9% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.
About Builders FirstSource
Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West.
