BTIG Research Raises Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) Price Target to $67.00

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) had its target price increased by analysts at BTIG Research from $57.00 to $67.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 28.85% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on BLDR. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Truist increased their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.29.

NASDAQ BLDR opened at $52.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a PE ratio of 28.57 and a beta of 2.65. Builders FirstSource has a 12 month low of $14.29 and a 12 month high of $52.91.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.29. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 133.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jami Lynn Coulter sold 5,000 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total transaction of $222,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,014,760.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy D. Johnson sold 10,000 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total value of $443,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $684,405.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLDR. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 9,411.9% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West.

