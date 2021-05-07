BTIG Research Raises Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Price Target to $81.00

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at BTIG Research from $72.00 to $81.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the medical device company’s stock. BTIG Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.11% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on GMED. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $72.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.75.

Shares of NYSE GMED opened at $72.90 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.61. Globus Medical has a fifty-two week low of $42.85 and a fifty-two week high of $73.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.02.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical device company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.12. Globus Medical had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $227.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. Globus Medical’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Globus Medical will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Globus Medical news, CEO David M. Demski sold 121,259 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total value of $8,680,931.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,875 shares in the company, valued at $1,566,031.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David M. Demski sold 144,263 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $10,314,804.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,564,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GMED. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Globus Medical in the fourth quarter valued at $46,875,000. Geneva Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,277,448 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $78,781,000 after buying an additional 322,334 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,405,902 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $483,013,000 after buying an additional 204,321 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the 4th quarter worth about $11,821,000. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD lifted its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 613,931 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $40,041,000 after buying an additional 123,060 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its offers spine products, such as consists of traditional fusion implants, such as pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies, such as dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products, comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

