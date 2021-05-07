BTU Protocol (BTU) Price Hits $0.90

BTU Protocol (CURRENCY:BTU) traded 21.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 7th. BTU Protocol has a market capitalization of $81.70 million and $10,145.00 worth of BTU Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BTU Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.90 or 0.00001568 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BTU Protocol has traded 11.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.31 or 0.00087375 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.90 or 0.00020661 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001737 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.79 or 0.00063895 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $451.14 or 0.00783561 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.63 or 0.00101837 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5,213.62 or 0.09055244 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.77 or 0.00046487 BTC.

BTU Protocol Coin Profile

BTU Protocol is a coin. BTU Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 90,514,336 coins. BTU Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BtuProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . BTU Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@BTUProtocolTeam/latest . BTU Protocol’s official website is www.btu-protocol.com . The Reddit community for BTU Protocol is /r/btuprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Booking Token Unit (BTU) protocol is a standardized building block for any decentralized application (dApp) or web site willing to implement booking features for their end-users. The BTU protocol also brings interoperability among decentralized applications that incorporate it. BTU token will be an ERC20 token running the protocol. All platforms implementing the BTU protocol would benefit from a hybrid approach combining an on-chain smart contract and off-chain software components, providing more scalability. “

