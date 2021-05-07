Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Has $5.71 Million Stock Position in Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 137,294 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,427 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC owned about 0.19% of Focus Financial Partners worth $5,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FOCS. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Focus Financial Partners during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 10,400.0% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Golden Green Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $254,000. 87.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on FOCS shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Focus Financial Partners from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James upped their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Focus Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.56.

NASDAQ FOCS traded up $2.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.01. 4,632 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 492,260. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.00. Focus Financial Partners Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.24 and a 1 year high of $56.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 194.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. Focus Financial Partners had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 0.94%. The business had revenue of $394.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Focus Financial Partners Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 2,075,424 shares of Focus Financial Partners stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $95,884,588.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stone Point Capital Llc sold 683,226 shares of Focus Financial Partners stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $31,565,041.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,062,791 shares of company stock worth $141,500,944. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily ultra-high and high net worth individuals, families, and business entities. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services.

