Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Sells 191 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 191 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust comprises approximately 0.7% of Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC owned about 0.07% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $15,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MDY. Harvest Volatility Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 151.5% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 83 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock traded up $2.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $502.43. The stock had a trading volume of 62,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 915,492. The business’s 50-day moving average is $486.78 and its 200 day moving average is $438.13. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $271.91 and a 12 month high of $507.63.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

