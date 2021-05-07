Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Sells 2,771 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lowered its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 49,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,771 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $4,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,799,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,378,000 after buying an additional 41,922 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 63.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,362,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304,250 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,988,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,522,000 after purchasing an additional 51,174 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,335,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,770,000 after purchasing an additional 127,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 745,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,228,000 after purchasing an additional 27,830 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS EFG traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $105.51. 401,657 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company’s 50-day moving average is $103.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.92. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

