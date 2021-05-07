Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Sells 377 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,716 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 377 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $8,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BA. Newport Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 49,550,937 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $10,606,874,000 after acquiring an additional 14,409,687 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 75.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,095,082 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,304,713,000 after acquiring an additional 2,629,054 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of The Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at $397,386,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,508,555 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,607,282,000 after buying an additional 1,673,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Boeing by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,244,004 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,688,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,081 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BA traded up $3.55 on Friday, reaching $233.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 304,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,458,878. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $246.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.93. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $113.89 and a 1-year high of $278.57. The firm has a market cap of $136.47 billion, a PE ratio of -29.13, a PEG ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $15.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.70) earnings per share. The Boeing’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BA. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $196.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a $215.00 target price on shares of The Boeing and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of The Boeing from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Boeing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $246.14.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

