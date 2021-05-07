Bunzl’s (BNZL) Equal Weight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Bunzl (LON:BNZL)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on BNZL. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,650 ($34.62) price objective on shares of Bunzl in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Bunzl from GBX 2,971 ($38.82) to GBX 2,850 ($37.24) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bunzl in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,268.89 ($29.64).

Shares of LON:BNZL opened at GBX 2,350 ($30.70) on Tuesday. Bunzl has a 12-month low of GBX 1,618.50 ($21.15) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,710 ($35.41). The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,369.06 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,384.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.07. The stock has a market cap of £7.92 billion and a PE ratio of 18.22.

In related news, insider Frank van Zanten sold 964 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,315 ($30.25), for a total transaction of £22,316.60 ($29,156.78). Also, insider Richard Howes sold 19,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,456 ($32.09), for a total transaction of £476,046.48 ($621,957.77). In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,539 shares of company stock worth $98,548,876.

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, counter-service packaging, foodservice disposables, take-out food packaging, first aid products, point of purchase displays, stationery, bags, and cleaning and hygiene supplies to grocery stores, supermarkets, retail chains, convenience stores, food wholesalers, ethnic grocers, and organic food outlets.

