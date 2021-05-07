Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) Sets New 1-Year High at $2,196.00

Shares of Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2,196 ($28.69) and last traded at GBX 2,190 ($28.61), with a volume of 29304 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,183 ($28.52).

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BRBY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Burberry Group from GBX 1,600 ($20.90) to GBX 1,800 ($23.52) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($24.82) price objective on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price objective on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Thursday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 1,690 ($22.08) target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,636.25 ($21.38).

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,022.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,808.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.00. The stock has a market cap of £8.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 430.20.

In other Burberry Group news, insider Debra L. Lee purchased 520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,725 ($22.54) per share, for a total transaction of £8,970 ($11,719.36).

Burberry Group Company Profile (LON:BRBY)

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers women, men, and children apparels, as well as accessories. The company also licenses third parties to manufacture and distribute products using the Burberry trademarks.

