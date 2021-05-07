Bushveld Minerals (LON:BMN) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $16.67

Shares of Bushveld Minerals Limited (LON:BMN) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 16.67 ($0.22) and traded as low as GBX 16.40 ($0.21). Bushveld Minerals shares last traded at GBX 16.40 ($0.21), with a volume of 3,784,182 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.40. The firm has a market cap of £196.01 million and a PE ratio of 8.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 16.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 16.67.

In other Bushveld Minerals news, insider Ian Clyde Watson sold 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 17 ($0.22), for a total value of £187,000 ($244,316.70). Also, insider Anthony Viljoen sold 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 17 ($0.22), for a total value of £510,000 ($666,318.26).

Bushveld Minerals Limited operates as an integrated primary vanadium producer and energy storage solutions provider in South Africa. Its flagship vanadium platform is involved in the vanadium mining and processing activities; and holding Mokopane vanadium and Brits vanadium projects. The company is also developing and promoting vanadium in the global energy storage market through the application of vanadium redox flow batteries.

