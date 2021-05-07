Cabot (NYSE:CBT) Reaches New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after TheStreet upgraded the stock from a c rating to a b- rating. The company traded as high as $60.02 and last traded at $59.90, with a volume of 21028 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $57.40.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Cabot from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Cabot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cabot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.50.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cabot in the first quarter worth $47,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Cabot in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in shares of Cabot in the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cabot in the first quarter worth $103,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cabot in the fourth quarter worth $200,000. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of -14.84 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.95 and its 200-day moving average is $47.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $842.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.05 million. Cabot had a negative net margin of 9.10% and a positive return on equity of 11.67%. Cabot’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Cabot Co. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cabot Company Profile (NYSE:CBT)

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.

