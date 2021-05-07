CACI International (NYSE:CACI) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 18.000-18.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $15.320. The company issued revenue guidance of $6 billion-$6.08 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.14 billion.

CACI traded up $3.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $264.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,234. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $252.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $240.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.10. CACI International has a one year low of $190.16 and a one year high of $266.31.

Get CACI International alerts:

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The information technology services provider reported $4.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $1.09. CACI International had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 5.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that CACI International will post 14.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CACI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CACI International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $254.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on CACI International from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen reissued a buy rating and issued a $283.00 target price on shares of CACI International in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Truist raised their target price on CACI International from $275.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on CACI International from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $286.70.

In related news, Director William S. Wallace sold 167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.51, for a total value of $40,833.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,539,725.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory R. Bradford purchased 2,275 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $219.29 per share, with a total value of $498,884.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 54,760 shares in the company, valued at $12,008,320.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CACI International stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,383 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $721,000. 84.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CACI International

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions for financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

Read More: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for CACI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CACI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.