Cactus, Inc. (WHD) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 27th

Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th.

Shares of WHD stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.62. The stock had a trading volume of 2,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,545. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.63 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a current ratio of 7.09, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Cactus has a 12-month low of $14.70 and a 12-month high of $39.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.56.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. Cactus had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 14.25%. Research analysts anticipate that Cactus will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Cadent Energy Partners Ii Lp sold 4,111,250 shares of Cactus stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.55, for a total transaction of $125,598,687.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,236,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,416,398.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Steven Bender sold 192,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.55, for a total transaction of $5,890,803.75. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 192,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,890,803.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,616,399 shares of company stock worth $232,705,589. Company insiders own 24.28% of the company’s stock.

WHD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised Cactus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Cactus in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Cactus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Cactus from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

About Cactus

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

