Cairn Energy (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) Trading Up 0.5%

Cairn Energy PLC (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) was up 0.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.62 and last traded at $4.62. Approximately 169 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 1,950 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.60.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CRNCY shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Cairn Energy in a research report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Cairn Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Cairn Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cairn Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Peel Hunt upgraded Cairn Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cairn Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.75.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.68 and its 200 day moving average is $4.71. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.09 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Cairn Energy PLC operates as an independent oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. It holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Mauritania, Cote d'Ivoire, Mexico, and Suriname. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

