Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Issues Earnings Results

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.59, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Callon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 5.38% and a negative net margin of 219.88%.

NYSE CPE traded up $1.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.92. 38,820 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,798,562. Callon Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $4.50 and a fifty-two week high of $42.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -0.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 3.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.97.

CPE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Siebert Williams Shank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Callon Petroleum in a report on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Callon Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Callon Petroleum from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Callon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Callon Petroleum from $6.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.17.

In other Callon Petroleum news, CAO Gregory F. Conaway sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.52, for a total transaction of $395,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,312,064. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total value of $45,840.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 70,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,707,043. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 12,400 shares of company stock valued at $482,812 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

About Callon Petroleum

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 475.9 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 289.5 MMBbls oil, 541.6 Bcf of natural gas, and 96.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

