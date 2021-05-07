Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.07) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Cameco’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.04). Cameco reported earnings of $0.05 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 240%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Cameco will report full year earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.09) to $0.02. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cameco.

Get Cameco alerts:

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $550.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.88 million. Cameco had a negative return on equity of 0.34% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Cameco from $18.50 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Bank of America downgraded Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Cameco from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.83.

Shares of Cameco stock opened at $18.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of -1,816,000.00 and a beta of 0.97. Cameco has a 52 week low of $9.01 and a 52 week high of $19.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Cameco by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,145,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $269,953,000 after buying an additional 149,500 shares during the last quarter. Exor Capital LLP raised its stake in Cameco by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 11,120,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $184,711,000 after buying an additional 932,088 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its stake in Cameco by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 9,769,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $130,850,000 after buying an additional 1,330,639 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in Cameco by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,961,554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,485,000 after buying an additional 256,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cameco in the 4th quarter worth $59,709,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.24% of the company’s stock.

About Cameco

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Featured Article: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cameco (CCJ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.