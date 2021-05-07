Campbell Wealth Management Boosts Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Campbell Wealth Management boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,621 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for 2.9% of Campbell Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Campbell Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $21,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $45,000.

IVV traded up $3.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $423.82. 381,837 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,423,875. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $275.00 and a one year high of $422.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $408.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $381.17.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

