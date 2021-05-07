Canaccord Genuity Increases Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) Price Target to $335.00

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from $310.00 to $335.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 21.67% from the stock’s previous close.

PEN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Penumbra from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Penumbra from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Penumbra from $255.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $295.50.

Get Penumbra alerts:

Penumbra stock opened at $275.34 on Wednesday. Penumbra has a 52-week low of $161.11 and a 52-week high of $314.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,017.15 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $280.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $248.92.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.18. Penumbra had a negative return on equity of 0.12% and a negative net margin of 1.79%. The business had revenue of $169.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.67 million. Penumbra’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Penumbra will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PEN. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,446,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,164,000 after acquiring an additional 30,537 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Penumbra by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,558,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,806,000 after purchasing an additional 192,981 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,379,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,397,000 after buying an additional 299,404 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Penumbra by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,336,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,846,000 after buying an additional 108,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Penumbra by 10.9% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,283,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,259,000 after purchasing an additional 126,619 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra Company Profile

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers thrombectomy, embolization, access, neurosurgical tools, ruby coil system, lantern, penumbra occlusion device (POD) system, packing coil, and indigo systems products. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, and interventional neurologists; and interventional radiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional cardiologists.

Read More: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.