Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Shares Acquired by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 90.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 280 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.2% in the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 33.8% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 388 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 1.9% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,592 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 70.9% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 258 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,891 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 54.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

CNI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen cut shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $116.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Canadian National Railway from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.94.

Shares of NYSE:CNI opened at $110.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.26. The firm has a market cap of $78.24 billion, a PE ratio of 30.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.83. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $77.20 and a 12-month high of $119.61.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 24.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be issued a $0.4964 dividend. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 41.00%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

See Also: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.