Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.47

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of 0.47 per share on Monday, July 5th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

Shares of TSE:CNQ opened at C$40.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$47.90 billion and a PE ratio of -109.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.47. Canadian Natural Resources has a twelve month low of C$19.77 and a twelve month high of C$41.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$38.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$32.74.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.88 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$45.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$50.00 to C$49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$45.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$53.00 to C$49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Natural Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$40.54.

In related news, Director Stephen W. Laut sold 1,875 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$37.30, for a total transaction of C$69,937.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,273,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$84,791,740.10. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 85,875 shares of company stock worth $3,342,743.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

