Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.04 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) will post sales of $1.04 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Canadian Solar’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.06 billion. Canadian Solar reported sales of $825.64 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 20th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Canadian Solar will report full-year sales of $5.70 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.55 billion to $5.83 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $6.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.08 billion to $6.84 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Canadian Solar.
Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The solar energy provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.66. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 6.19%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $997.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of CSIQ opened at $39.20 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.75 and a 200 day moving average of $46.76. Canadian Solar has a fifty-two week low of $15.84 and a fifty-two week high of $67.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.24.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Solar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Canadian Solar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in Canadian Solar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Solar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in Canadian Solar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. 41.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Canadian Solar Company Profile
Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions (MSS), and Energy. The MSS segment engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of a range of solar power products, including standard solar modules, specialty solar products, and solar system kits that are a ready-to-install packages comprising inverters, racking systems, and other accessories.
Recommended Story: Circuit Breakers
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Canadian Solar (CSIQ)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.