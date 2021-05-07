Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.04 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) will post sales of $1.04 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Canadian Solar’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.06 billion. Canadian Solar reported sales of $825.64 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Canadian Solar will report full-year sales of $5.70 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.55 billion to $5.83 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $6.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.08 billion to $6.84 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Canadian Solar.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The solar energy provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.66. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 6.19%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $997.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis.

CSIQ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Canadian Solar in a report on Friday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their target price on Canadian Solar from $71.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Canadian Solar from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Canadian Solar from $71.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Canadian Solar from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Solar currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.80.

Shares of CSIQ opened at $39.20 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.75 and a 200 day moving average of $46.76. Canadian Solar has a fifty-two week low of $15.84 and a fifty-two week high of $67.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Solar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Canadian Solar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in Canadian Solar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Solar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in Canadian Solar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. 41.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Solar Company Profile

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions (MSS), and Energy. The MSS segment engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of a range of solar power products, including standard solar modules, specialty solar products, and solar system kits that are a ready-to-install packages comprising inverters, racking systems, and other accessories.

