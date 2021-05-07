Canadian Utilities Limited (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Canadian Utilities Limited (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.60.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CDUAF. CIBC lifted their target price on Canadian Utilities from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Canadian Utilities from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian Utilities in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CDUAF opened at $28.39 on Friday. Canadian Utilities has a 1-year low of $20.85 and a 1-year high of $28.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.39.

Canadian Utilities Company Profile

Canadian Utilities Ltd. engages in the provision of business solutions to companies in the utilities, energy, structures and logistics, and technologies sector. It operates through the following business units: Electricity, Pipelines & Liquids, and Corporate & Other. The Electricity segment delivers electricity generation, transmission, distribution, and related infrastructure solutions.

