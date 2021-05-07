Canadian Utilities Limited (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Canadian Utilities Limited (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.60.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CDUAF. CIBC lifted their target price on Canadian Utilities from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Canadian Utilities from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian Utilities in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th.

Get Canadian Utilities alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:CDUAF opened at $28.39 on Friday. Canadian Utilities has a 1-year low of $20.85 and a 1-year high of $28.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.39.

Canadian Utilities Ltd. engages in the provision of business solutions to companies in the utilities, energy, structures and logistics, and technologies sector. It operates through the following business units: Electricity, Pipelines & Liquids, and Corporate & Other. The Electricity segment delivers electricity generation, transmission, distribution, and related infrastructure solutions.

Recommended Story: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.